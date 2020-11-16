10-year-old Slapout girl hosts Juvenile Myositis fundraiser

On the outside, Mollie Beth Preston looks like a typical soon to be 11-year-old girl. But on the inside, she is battling an illness that affects almost every aspect of her tiny body.
Mollie Beth, from the Slapout community, was only 6 years old when she was first diagnosed with juvenile myositis. She is an outgoing little girl, but this has been especially difficult due to COVID-19.
“This year has been especially scary for children like our Mollie Beth,” Mollie’s mother Jessica Preston said. “Juvenile Myositis makes them one of the immunocompromised children with an underlying health condition.”
Earlier this year, anyone with a predisposed condition was advised to take special care to avoid contact with coronavirus.
“COVID-19 increased the vulnerability of children who receive treatments that suppress their immune systems,” Jessica said. “The COVID-19 crisis has shown that now more than ever, we need to move Juvenile Myositis research forward. That is why we are raising funds this year for Cure JM Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding better treatments and a cure for Juvenile Myositis.”
Mollie Beth maybe a little girl, but she has big goals for this fundraiser.
“Our family’s goal is to raise $250 to move JM research forward,” Jessica said. “Your support would mean so much to us. Gifts will be matched by the Coffey Family Match, so your gift will have twice the impact.”
Juvenile Myositis is an orphan disease, which means families must drive research forward, toward better treatments and a cure.
“We are excited to share that ReveraGen is working to bring a new steroid, one without side effects, to market in 2021,” Jessica said. “And Corbus is in clinical trials for a new drug that reduces inflammation and improves skin conditions without suppressing the immune system.”
Will these new drugs work for children like Mollie Beth That’s what Cure JM hopes to find out.
“We anticipate that Cure JM will need at least $2 million to fund their research budget, including clinical trials. If we can raise $1 million now, we could start the most promising clinical trials in 2021,” Jessica explained.
Jessica said even the smallest amounts make a difference.
“Whatever amount you decide to give this year, every dollar will help,” Jessica said. “The opportunities before us are very real.”
To make an online donation, go to
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/curejmholidaychallenge/jessicapreston1
To donate by mail, checks can be made out to Cure JM and addressed to Cure JM, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297, with "Coffey Family Match, Mollie Beth Preston" in the memo.