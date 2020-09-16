The city’s 2021 fiscal budget was introduced at the Tallassee City Council meeting Sept. 8.
The budget includes a projected revenue of $12,225,036, with expected expenditures reaching $11,880,374, leaving an estimated overture of $344,662. The budget was drafted by the city's finance committee, which includes councilmembers Bill Godwin, Sarah Hill, and Darryl Wilson.
"We've taken the actual revenue and expense numbers for nine months of the fiscal year,” said Godwin, who is chairman of the finance committee. “We put them in the latest financial report. We've also analyzed these. We've also looked at any expected expenditure or revenue that might be unique to 2021."
With so many unknowns in the near future, the city's finance committee chose to take a modest approach to the upcoming budget year.
"Because of COVID-19 and the election coming up, we're not sure what the economy's going to do this year,” Godwin said. “So, we agreed as a finance committee to take a conservative approach to our budget this year.”
To remain on the moderate side, the finance committee chose to scale down the city's projected revenue.
"We scaled down the revenue projection by 4%, just to cover things that may happen,” Godwin said. “For example, if sales tax went down this year because of the election, COVID, or just the economy in general."
Not only did the finance committee scale down the expected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, it also chose to scale up the city's expected expenditures.
"As far as projected expenses, we scaled them up by 4% to cover any increase in expenses that we do not anticipate,” Godwin said. “Usually – I don't think it happened this year – but we have major expenses that aren't in the budget. One year we had two generators go out at the filter plant. We're talking between $400,000 to $500,000 that wasn't in the budget.”
The projected budget includes $30,000 to cover a potential increase in the cost of employee health insurance.
"Unfortunately, we don't get that number until after the fiscal year starts," Godwin said. "It may not increase, but if it's like most years, we'll see an increase. We just don't know how much."
The projected budget includes a 7% cost of living raise for city employees.
"This is something that is long overdue and it is something that is deserved. We have great people working very hard, especially during all this," Godwin said.
The cost of living raise does not include a pay increase for the mayor or superintendent of utilities.
"Is that clear," Godwin asked. "Before all the Facebook starts, are we clear? All right."
According to Godwin, a 7% raise for city employees will cost around $240,000 a year.
Appropriations in the 2021 fiscal budget will remain the same, except for a $4,000 appropriation to the Mt. Vernon Theater that was removed from this year's budget.
Last year's budget came in just over $10.7 million. This year's projected budget is just over $12.2 million, which includes the 4% reduction in expected revenue.
"You may ask, how did this happen," Godwin said. "That goes back to some of the things that were done over the last couple of years. We had an increase in sales tax. We had an increase in gasoline sales tax; we created an ad valorem tax. Also, we increased our charges for water and sewage, and the costs of providing services.”
According to Godwin, additional revenue was also created after Mayor Johnny Hammock
renegotiated the city's contracts that generate revenue from outside entities.
"That increased our revenue from about $30,000 a year to about $700,000 plus a year," Godwin said.
The projected 2021 fiscal budget is expected to include a $5,000 line item that will allow the Tallassee Recreation Center's Tiger Nation to begin a magazine publication that will feature talented students enrolled in Tallassee City Schools. The funds will cover equipment costs and publication fees.
The budget was only introduced to councilmembers during Tuesday's regular meeting.
"We will vote on the 2021 fiscal budget at our next meeting," Godwin said.
The 2021 budgets runs from Oct. 1, 2020 until Sept. 30, 2021.