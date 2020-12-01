The Alexander City Police Department is searching for murder suspect Ashley Paul Kenney who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
On Monday, Nov. 30, around 11 p.m. officers with the Alexander City Police Department responded to a disturbance on Oak Hill Drive where they discovered two gunshot victims inside of a residence deceased.
Witnesses stated Ashley Paul Kenney fled the scene in a purple Chevy Geo Tracker. There are currently two active warrants for Ashley Paul Kenney.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ashley Paul Kenney, please immediately call the ACPD or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.