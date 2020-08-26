"I am the Alpha and the Omega," says the Lord God, "who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty." — Revelation 1:8
No camera with an ordinary field of view can capture the grandeur of the Grand Canyon. No still photograph, confined within the boundary of its paper or electronic display, can convey the immensity of the breadth and depth of the canyon’s dimensions. I have to take the word of others, who have been there, because I have not seen it in person. I’d like to see for myself someday. When I look at well-made photographs, I can see some of the beauty and scale, but realize there is much more to see beyond my view.
We mortals are in a similar situation as we try to grasp eternity and the God of eternity. We get a glimpse in nature or in the Bible, but our field of view is too limited to see and comprehend it all.
For instance, take our text for today from Revelation. After John’s introductory lines, after the address and greeting and first chorus of praise, he quoted the Lord’s claim to be Alpha and Omega, Beginner and Ender. He self-described his eternal omnipotence, calling himself “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.”
Moses put it this way in the psalm attributed to him: “Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever you had formed the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting you are God” (Psalm 90:2). I think the word he used where we have the pair of “everlasting” is the Hebrew word for horizon, as far as the eye can see.
The Lord said he “was.” That reminds me of the opening lines of the gospel of John. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made” (John 1:1-3). It reminds me of Jesus infuriating the Jews by telling them, “Before Abraham was, I am” (John 8:58). We are finite. We think of beginnings and endings. But eternal God always was. Another psalm says, “Your throne is established from of old; you are from everlasting” (Psalms 93:2).
Then notice that the Lord said he “is.” He is as alive and powerful today, right now, as ever. Our secure standing in God is undergirded by One who “always lives to make intercession for us” (Hebrews 7:25). He died for you, so you could live with him. He rose, never to die again. And he promises to be with you and cleanse you from sin through all your days.
And the Lord said that he “is to come.” Every obstacle and challenge you face, Jesus assures, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5). He is the same “yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). He will be there on the last day of your life here, a living Savior with his dying saint. When the resurrection comes, it will be his voice that awakens us to die no more. On that day when you enter heaven, he is there, forever your source of life, joy and glory. He will be the object of your praise for all eternity.
I don’t think I can explain it all very well, and I don’t think I can grasp it all. But I am so thankful for what I can see and know. I am so limited. He is unlimited. I am here, now. But he has always been and will always be. I can control very little about my life and even less about the world around me. But everything forever is under his hand. I can see enough to appreciate and worship the Alpha and Omega. Can’t you, my friend?
