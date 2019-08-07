Annual Teacher Institute features Dr. Jeff Langham
Over 200 educators and staff from Tallassee City Schools attended the annual Teacher Institute on Friday, Aug. 2. This year’s annual event was held at the Eclectic Warehouse in downtown Eclectic. Dr. Jeffery Langham was the keynote speaker for Tallassee City’s Teacher Institute.
“Many know Dr. Langham from Elmore County,” superintendent Wade Shipman said. “Dr. Langham served 10 years as Superintendent of Elmore County before moving on to the Alabama State Department of Education.”
All of Tallassee City Schools faculty and staff assembled for this annual event.
“New employees were introduced to the returning faculty and staff, as well as introductions of key personnel were made,” Shipman said.
Teacher of the Year Awards were presented during the annual teacher institute to Angela Gantt, Daiann Hughes, and Katie Jackson with Hughes being selected as the system winner for Tallassee City Schools.
Support person of the year was Mary Moon and Mary Ellen Manning who were awarded the “Above and Beyond Award” for her work organizing the first technology fair in Tallassee.
Dr. Langham reminisced of his time teaching just blocks from the Warehouse at Elmore County High School. He also gave several inspiring suggestions as to how to have a great school year.