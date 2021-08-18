Students at Tallassee City Schools returned to the classroom this morning, Aug. 18.
Children were met with smiling faces as they made their way to the classroom at Tallassee Elementary School.
The car line was long, but there were plenty of helping hands ready to help students get to their classrooms.
Superintendent of TCS Dr. Brock Nolin along with Principal Shanikka Beacher, School Resource Officer Brian Clayton and many other TES faculty and staff greeted students as they arrived at school Wednesday morning.