River Bank & Trust CEO Jimmy Stubbs recently announced Barry Parker has joined River Bank & Trust as Wetumpka City President.
Parker is a highly successful community banker with decades of experience as a small business owner. According to Stubbs, Parker will provide leadership at the Wetumpka office and offer financial guidance and solutions to clients in the River Region.
“Barry is a well-respected banker and trusted community leader with extensive business expertise,” Stubbs said in a press release. “His unique skill set will be an asset to the bank, and the citizens and businesses of Wetumpka and the River Region.”
The Tallassee High School alum graduated from Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management. Barry, son of T. and Mary Parker, is a past president of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and a past member of the Tallassee Rotary Club. He resides at Blue Creek on Lake Martin with his wife, Julie, and attends Friendship Baptist Church.
“I am excited to join River Bank & Trust’s mission to deliver a high level of banking expertise, personal attention, and unexpected hospitality,” Parker said.” At its core, banking is a people business, and I share River Bank’s passion for helping friends, neighbors, and businesses in our communities reach their financial goals.”