The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce held a Downtown Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, Oct. 16. Vendors lined S. Ann Street and almost all of the downtown businesses participated in the event.
There was also live entertainment at the event, including the Tallassee High School choir.
MaePop’s Barbecue was on hand selling some of the best barbecue in the state. The Wharf Casual Seafood was also at the sidewalk sale, and so was Louie’s Sno Cones.
There were bouncy houses and an inflatable basketball goal for the kids, as well as other fun activities.
The Sidewalk Sale has become a quarterly event in Tallassee that is well received in the community.