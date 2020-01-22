It’s that time of year again as the annual Capital City Classic, a show choir competition hosted by Tallassee High School, is set for Friday and Saturday at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.
The THS DIVAS will perform Friday evening at 10:05 p.m. and Tallassee’s Gold Edition will take the stage Saturday at 10:50 a.m.
There will be 41 show choirs from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia for the 12th annual show choir competition which, according to coordinators, is one of the largest and most well-attended of its kind.
Choirs from around the region, including Auburn, Oak Mountain, Bumpus, Berry, Simmons, Appling, Dauphin (Enterprise), Opelika, Albertville, Helena, Boaz, Tift County (Georgia), Homewood, Saraland, Eufaula, Pell City, Chelsea, Donelson (Tennessee), DeKalb (Georgia), Bradley Central (Mississippi), Lakeside (Georgia), Spain Park, Cleveland (Tennessee), Hoover, Jasper and more will compete in the CCC competition.
For more information, please email michael.bird@tcschools.com, kelley.hill@tcschools.com or debbie.rogers@tcschools.com.