With Thanksgiving 2020 in the books, many are gearing up for the Christmas holidays. The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce announced this year's Christmas tree lighting has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but the parade will march on.
The parade is slated for Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 10 a.m.
According to Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham, COVID-19 has affected some of the usual participation in the festive parade.
"(Participation is) down a little," Cunningham said. "We have about 50 units set to participate."
According to Cunningham, last-minute registration is still available.
There will be two Grand Marshalls in this year's parade — Francis Wagnon Award recipient Brad Davis and the Chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award winner Lamar Godwin.
The Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year, Studio B, will also be featured in this year's parade.
The jolly man from the North Pole will make an appearance.
"Santa will be here, despite COVID," Cunningham said.
With higher than average temperatures last year and rain the year before that, this year's parade forecast is panning out to be perfect.
"It will be a cool day, so it will feel like Christmas this year," Cunningham said.
Cunningham also reminds motorists the Fitzpatrick Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9 to 11 a.m. Signs will go up on both entrances to the bridge this week to help remind residents to plan on an alternate route.
The parade's route has changed slightly this year due to construction at Tallassee High School. It will begin at the East Tallassee Church of Christ and will end just before the Tallassee High School on Barnett Boulevard.
"With the construction, there is no way to turn around so we are asking everyone to turn in at the parking lot," Cunningham said.