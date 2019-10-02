During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Tallassee City Council passed a proclamation that proclaims Sept. 30 as Family Day and Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 as Family Week. This proclamation is sponsored by the Alabama Family Rights Association which encourages the entire state of Alabama to participate in this year's Family Day/Week.
"Family Day brings together communities across the state and nation to celebrate the positive influence parents have on their kids," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
Family Day is a coast-to-coast crusade to celebrate parental engagement as an effective tool to help keep the nation's children drug-free. According to AFRA, families are the cornerstones of an orderly society. However, over the last several decades, Alabama families have grown progressively weaker.
"This proclamation encourages residents to join together in observing this day and week by devoting time with their families and by engaging in activities that will honor and strengthen both our city's and state's families,” AFRA's state president Kenneth Paschal said.
Family Day in Alabama has evolved to Family Week and expanded to reflect the importance of connecting with children throughout the week/day and making a concentrated effort to implement programs that stress the importance of a child's needs and the importance of interacting together as a family.
Additionally, scientific data indicates when both parents are actively involved in a child's life, the outcome is measurably improved; and children who spend significant time with their parents and family members have decreased the chances of youth suicides, school dropouts, juvenile drug abuse, teen pregnancies and incarceration.
Furthermore, research shows children with hands-on parents are far less likely to exhibit risky and disruptive behavioral problems.
According to AFRA, this is an important community and national initiative to remind parents, communities and leaders a child whose parents are not engaged and involved in their upbringing and care is a child "at-risk.”
Residents are encouraged to show support for children and families during Family Day and Week.
"We are asking families to do something as simple as eat a meal together or do some other family-oriented activity — together as a family," Hammock said.