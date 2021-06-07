The Eclectic Police Department is actively searching for William Charles Dunaway III, who is described as a 55-year-old white male. He is 6’2” ft. in height and weighs approximately 220lbs.
Dunaway is wanted for 1st degree rape and he has an additional outstanding warrant with the Eclectic Police Department for 1st degree sexual abuse.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of William Charles Dunaway III, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to communicate with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.