For years, everyone said “the kids will burn out on band,” or “they’ll all quit before they get to high school.”
There were, and still are, scheduling obstacles with sixth grade being an elementary level and everybody else in grades seven through 12 being on a high school-type schedule.
Seven years ago, Tallassee City Schools and Southside Middle School made a tremendous leap of faith and gave me the opportunity to start a sixth-grade beginner band for the first time in the history of our school system.
Prior to that time, band began in seventh grade, and for most of the band’s history, the high school director met with the beginner students in the mornings before moving on to the high school musicians in the afternoons.
In 2001, a new wing of Southside Middle School was built, and a new lunchroom was part of that construction. The old cafeteria was converted into a new band room, which had previously been in a classroom on what we call the eighth grade hall.
The new bandroom, and the idea of SMS having its own band director, were ideas championed by Ron “Coach Mac” McDaniel, then the principal of Southside, and Jerry Cunningham, the chairman of the music department at Tallassee High School.
For over a decade, the idea of a sixth-grade band was discussed often but never came to fruition. However, through the leadership of then-superintendent Kenneth Varner and then-principal Bruce Dean, it happened.
There were a couple of pieces of the puzzle that had to work just right in order for this to happen, though: For one thing, there would be two beginner bands at once, an anomaly that would never happen again but would require a great deal of management. Another thing was, the sixth-graders who didn’t want to take band had to have someplace to go, which would mean one of my fellow faculty members would have to, as they say, “take one for the team” and teach elective classes about things other than music.
So here is where I finally get to publicly pay tribute to my former colleague Staci Erb Oliver. Mrs. Oliver may be the most qualified person in this school system to be a band director — her father, Linwood Erb, served as band director here and other places, and had a wonderful career as a music educator. She had played in military bands and studied music in college at Troy University. Her musical pedigree is far more illustrious than mine!
Therefore, for Staci to have to be the one to not teach music just so I could — well, it’s a debt I can never really repay. But for those first few years, Staci Oliver made it possible for this school system to continue band despite scheduling problems. Thank you, Mrs. Oliver. t’s been an honor and a privilege to work with these young people in band and choir over these seven years.
The seniors listed below were still part of the music department when their senior year ended abruptly on Friday, March 13. Far from burning out or quitting, these young people have made a mark on our music department that will endure forever — and they can walk across the field this Friday night and into history, known to all as “the first sixth-grade band.”
Jacquie Aldridge
Alexis Bass
Kyle Boatwright
Hunter Boles
Sinclair Cole
Molly Covington
Riley Davis
Delena Dean
Beth East
Cesar Favela
Samuel Gantt
Danielle Gray
Madison Grice
Catherine Halstead
Natalie Henderson
Meredith Hill
Meredith Holley
Cayla Johnson
AJ Miller
Abby Noble
Lindan Oliver
Andrew Perkins
Thomas Pollard
Caleb Thornton