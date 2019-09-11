Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was one of only five Alabama mayors selected to attend the upcoming DesignAlabama Mayors Summit.
“I am grateful to be chosen to represent my hometown at the DesignAlabama Mayors Summit,” Hammock said. “It came as a great surprise and I am truly honored.”
DesignAlabama is a nonprofit, citizen-led organization providing educational resources and assistance related to urban planning, architecture, landscape architecture, industrial design, graphic design, fashion design and engineering.
The organization recognizes the quality of life and the economic growth of this state are
enhanced through attention to and investment in good design, and furthermore believes the design disciplines affect the environment in a variety of ways and therefore must be practiced most responsibly. It is for this reason DesignAlabama works with designers, non-designers and public officials to put good design into use in their communities.
In partnership with the Alabama State Council on the Arts and several other partners,
DesignAlabama will present the Alabama Mayors Design Summit annually in February.
The day-and-a-half workshop will partner five Alabama mayors with six professional design experts to work in a roundtable environment to create tangible solutions for design challenges facing their communities. It is the aim of the conference each attending mayor will gain knowledge and understanding of design terms, design issues, design trends, make valuable contacts and begin the development of preliminary design solutions to real problems.
During the summit, Hammock and the other four mayors will be asked to make a 10-minute presentation on his or her city and the design issue to be discussed. Hammock will bring maps, photographs, renderings and other items related to the design issue. Each mayor's design issue will be addressed in a roundtable discussion with all participating mayors and design professionals.