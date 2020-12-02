The Eclectic Elementary School PTO just finished up The Harvest King and Queen fundraiser. It's a long-standing tradition that has been going on for at least 75 years. Every year boys and girls from each class are nominated to participate in the fundraiser.
“They have the option to raise money however they want, and the creativity every year never ceases to amaze us,” EES PTO representative Camille Waid said. “There was art work sold, bracelets made, cute campaign videos, and so much more.”
Each year, a boy and a girl who raise the most funds for each grade is crowned Harvest King and Harvest Queen.
Collectively, the boy and girl with the most overall funds raised is crowned Mr. and Miss EES.
The 2020 Miss Eclectic Elementary School is Brantley Harris and 2020 Mr. Eclectic Elementary School is Blakely Taunton.
This year’s participants raised $16,592.98.
“Eclectic Elementary School’s PTO is so thankful for every penny donated and worked for,” Waid said.