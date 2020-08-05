Police Reports

Tallassee Police Department

 

Date:   8/3-8/4/2020              Time:   18:00 - 06:00  

Patrol Officers on Duty                       532/538                                 

Number of Calls for Service:               Police: 12           Fire:  1         

Police Activity:                                    Arrests: 0        Reports: 1                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                                               

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

 Time       Call Type                        Location                      Disposition     

1. 17:48   Attempt to Contact       Hall Farm Rd               Assignment Complete

2. 19:28   Attempt to Contact        Gilmer Ave                  Negative Contact       

3. 19:38   Commercial Alarm        Friendship Rd              False Alarm    

4. 19:48   Suspicious Person          Freeman Ave               Advice Given  

5. 19:59   Suspicious Vehicle         N Ashurst Ave             Negative Contact       

6. 20:07   Panhandling                    Gilmer Ave                  Advice Given  

7. 20:51   Traffic Stop                    Gilmer Ave                  Verbal Warning         

8. 21:29   Traffic Stop                    Gilmer Ave                  Verbal Warning         

9. 21:38   Traffic Stop                   Gilmer Ave                  Verbal Warning          

10. 22:16 Domestic Incident            Wall St                         Report            

11. 22:28   Intoxicated Person        Dorman Ave                Caller Cancelled       

12. 0:33     Residential Alarm        Quail Run Dr                False Alarm    

Date:   8/3/2020         Time:   6:00 - 18:00               

Patrol Officers on Duty:          577/555/565                          

Number of Calls for Service:   Police: 17           Fire:  4         

Police Activity:                       Arrests: 1        Reports: 2                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

            Time    Call Type                                             Location                      Disposition     

1. 7:39     Follow Up               4th St                          Assignment Complete

2. 8:05     Business Check       Softball Way               Assignment Complete

3. 8:51     Walk In                  Barnett Blvd                Advice Given  

4. 8:54     Direct Traffic            Gilmer Ave            Assignment Complete

5. 9:48     Criminal Mischief        S Ann Ave                    Report Made  

6. 10:29   Harassment             S Tallassee Dr              No Report Made        

7. 10:47   Follow Up                Ralph Bunche St         Advice Given  

8. 11:32   Vehicle Accident          Gilmer Ave              Accident Report         

9. 12:55   Stolen Vehicle              Notasulga Rd              Report Made  

10. 12:56   Citizen Inquiry             3rd Ave                        Advice Given  

11. 13:26   Juvenile Complaint       3rd Ave                        Advice Given  

12. 14:46   Burglary                     N Ann Ave     Unfounded/Advice Given                                                                                                                                                            

13. 15:41   Traffic Stop / W/M Arrested               E Roosevelt St            Drug Arrest      

14. 16:48   Alarm Call                                           Barnett Blvd               False Alarm      

15. 17:28   Reckless Driving / Traffic Stop            Al Hwy 229                 Verbal Warning

16. 17:29   Panhandling                                        Gilmer Ave                 Advice Given    

17. 17:48   Attempt to Contact                             Hall Farm Rd              Ongoing at end of shift

Date:   8/2/2020         Time:   6:00 - 18:00    

Patrol Officers on Duty           577/555                                 

Number of Calls for Service:   Police: 14           Fire:  0         

Police Activity:                        Arrests: 0        Reports: 3                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

            Time    Call Type                                             Location                      Disposition     

1. 7:49     Business Check             Gilmer Ave                  Assignment Complete

2. 8:19     Walk In                       Barnett BLVD              Report Made  

3. 8:25     Walk In                       Barnett BLVD              Advice Given  

4. 9:54     Business Check            Softball Way               Assignment Complete

5. 10:26   Criminal Mischief          Tallassee Hwy             Report Made  

6. 11:24   Traffic Stop                    Hudson Pl           Verbal Warning          

7. 11:30   Follow Up                    S Tallassee Dr              Negative Contact       

8. 11:57   Traffic Stop                    Redden Ave            Verbal Warning          

9. 12:30   Traffic Stop                   Friendship Rd           Verbal Warning          

10. 12:59   Traffic Stop                Gilmer Ave                  Verbal Warning          

11. 13:21   Traffic Stop               Notasulga Rd              Verbal Warning          

12. 14:12   Walk In                     Barnett BLVD              Report Made  

13. 16:08   Attempt to Contact       S Tallassee Dr          Assignment Complete

14. 16:49   Traffic Stop                  Notasulga Rd              Verbal Warning          

DATE:  8/1-8/2/2020  TIME:  18:00 - 06:00                                      

Patrol Officers on Duty:          532/538                                 

Number of Calls for Service:   Police: 12           Fire:  2         

Police Activity:                        Arrests: 0        Reports: 1                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time       Call Type                      Location                      Disposition     

. 18:53   Citizen Inquiry             Herd St                        Advice Given  

2. 19:09   Juvenile Complaint     Herd St                        Negative Contact       

3. 21:09   Intoxicated Person     Gilmer Ave                     Advice Given  

4. 21:23   Juvenile Complaint     Manning Circle               Advice Given  

5. 22:51   Welfare Check            N Mckenzie St             Negative Contact       

6. 23:01   Complaint of Loud Music    Central Blvd           Negative Contact       

7. 23:52   Suspicious Person         Notasulga Rd               Negative Contact       

8. 23:58   Juvenile Complaint        4th St                       Advice Given  

9. 0:49     Assist other Agency       Horizon Ln                Assist  

10. 0:59     Harassment                Friendship Rd            Advice Given  

11. 3:21     Traffic Stop                 Central Blvd              Verbal Warning          

12. 4:55     Theft                          W Patton St               Report

DATE:  8/1/2020         TIME:  6:00 - 18:00    

Patrol Officers on Duty                       577/555                                 

Number of Calls for Service:               Police: 8          Fire: 0             

Police Activity:                                    Arrests: 0        Reports: 3                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time        Call Type                     Location                Disposition     

1. 7:36     B&E of Motor Vehicle       King St             Report Made  

2. 7:51     Suspicious Activity       Truman St                   Assignment Complete

3. 10:37   B&E of Motor Vehicle      James St                     Report Made  

4. 10:52   Domestic Dispute          Herren St                    Report Made  

5. 11:43   Walk In                        Barnett BLVD              Advice Given  

6. 13:13   Medical Call                  Sunwood Ct                 Assist 

7. 15:15   Extra Patrol                  Softball Way                Assignment Complete

8. 15:32   Private Property Traffic Accident    Gilmer Ave               Advice Given  

                                                                                                           

DATE:  7/31-8/1/2020            TIME:  18:00 - 06:00                                      

Patrol Officers on Duty                       603/525/577                          

Number of Calls for Service:               Police: 15        Fire:    1         

Police Activity:                                    Arrests: 0        Reports: 3                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time    Call Type                       Location                      Disposition                

1. 19:26   Walk in                       Barnett Blvd                Report made  

2. 21:06   Assist Medics                3rd Ave                        Assisted         

3. 21:40   Traffic Stop                  Little Rd                       Verbal Warning          

4. 21:48   Traffic Stop                  Little Rd                       Verbal Warning          

5. 21:52   Juvenile complaint        3rd Ave                        Report made  

6. 22:11   Domestic Incident        3rd Ave                        Report made  

7. 22:54   Suspicious Activity        Alber Dr                       Negative Contact       

8. 00:47   Panhandling                 Gilmer Ave                  Advised          

9. 01:25   Suspicious vehicle         Gilmer Ave                  Advice Given  

10. 02:24   Extra Patrol Business   Gilmer Ave                  Business Secure         

11. 02:24   Extra Patrol Business      Softball Way            Business Secure         

12. 03:55   Extra Patrol Residential    3rd Ave              Residence Secure       

13. 04:02   Noise Ordinance          Burt Mill Rd                 Negative Contact       

14. 04:15   Traffic Stop                 Gilmer Ave                  Verbal Warning          

15. 05:01   Noise Ordinance          Burt Mill Rd                 Advice Given  

Date:   7/31/2020       Time:   6:00 - 18:00    

Patrol Officers on Duty           505/525/565                          

Number of Calls for Service:   Police: 11           Fire:  0         

Police Activity:                        Arrests: 0        Reports: 1                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time    Call Type                         Location                      Disposition     

1. 10:03   Alarm Call                    Camellia Dr                 False Alarm    

2. 10:10   Citizen Inquiry             Barnett Blvd                Advice Given  

3. 11:05   Assist Motorist              Friendship Rd              Assisted         

4. 12:20   Panhandling                  Gilmer Ave                  Advice Given  

5. 13:52   Traffic Accident             Gilmer Ave                  Accident Report

6. 14:06   Traffic Stop              Oak Heights Rd           Verbal Warning          

7. 14:07   Domestic Incident        Rickey Ln                     Report Made  

8. 16:15   Alarm Call                  Worthington Cir          False Alarm    

9. 16:36   Traffic Stop                S Tallassee Dr              Verbal Warning          

10. 17:23   Traffic Accident         Gilmer Ave                  Accident Report

11. 17:43   Shooting               2nd Ave       On Going at End of Shift                                                                                                                                     

Date:   7/30 to 7/31/2020      Time:   18:00 - 06:00                          

Patrol Officers on Duty                       603/505/540                          

Number of Calls for Service:               Police: 6          Fire:    2         

Police Activity:                                    Arrests: 0        Reports: 1                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 0                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time    Call Type                          Location                      Disposition     

1. 17:53   Animal Bite                    Notasulga Rd              Report Made  

2. 20:05   Noise Ordinance             Riverside Ave              Advised          

3. 22:22   Traffic Stop                   Friendship Rd              Verbal Warning          

4. 22:38   Open Door                    Gilmer Ave                  Building Secure          

5. 23:36   Assist FD Personnel         Old Bridge St               Assisted         

6. 2:01     Extra Patrol Residential   Camellia Dr                 Assignment Complete

                                                                                                                    

Date:   7/30/2020       Time:   6:00 - 18:00    

Patrol Officers on Duty                       505/525/566/565                              

Number of Calls for Service:               Police: 13           Fire:  4         

Police Activity:                                   Arrests: 2        Reports: 0                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 1                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time    Call Type                                 Location                      Disposition     

1. 7:41     Alarm Call                          Herren Hill Rd     False Alarm    

2. 9:20    Traffic Accident w/Injuries     Burney Rd    Accident Report                 

3. 9:22     B/M Arrested                          Barnett Blvd      Warrant Arrest         

4. 11:34   Juvenile Complaint                 John St                Advised          

5. 12:17   Investigation Follow Up          Gilmer Ave           Assignment Complete

6. 12:24   Traffic Stop                          W Butler St         Verbal Warning          

7. 13:23   Abandoned Vehicle                Alber Dr                   Advised          

8. 14:22   Detail - Funeral Escort        Cherokee Tr           Assignment Complete

9. 14:36   Noise Complaint                 Riverside Ave              Advised          

10. 14:45   W/F Arrested                   Jordan Ave            Felony Warrant Arrest

11. 14:51   Debris in Roadway           Gilmer Ave            Roadway Cleared       

12. 15:24   Traffic Stop                     Gilmer Ave            Verbal Warning          

13. 16:18   Assist Other Agency          Kent Rd                       Assisted

 

Date:   7/29 to 7/30/2020      Time:   18:00 - 06:00  

Patrol Officers on Duty                       603/535                                 

Number of Calls for Service:               Police: 8          Fire: 0

Police Activity:                                    Arrests: 1        Reports: 1                  

Arrests from executed warrants: 1                                       

Brief Description of Police Activity:                                                                                       

Time    Call Type                                 Location                      Disposition     

1. 18:43   Traffic Stop                         Gantts Mill Rd             Verbal Warning     

2. 19:06   Traffic Stop                         Gantts Mill Rd         Verbal Warning      

3. 19:25   Animal Control                    Gilmer Ave           Assignment Complete

4. 20:39   Reckless Driving                 N Ann Ave              Negative Contact       

5. 22:03   Domestic Dispute               3rd Ave               Warrant Arrest/Report

6. 03:04   Extra Patrol Business          Softball Way          Business Secure         

7. 03:38   Suspicious Vehicle                  Notasulga Rd        Advice Given  

8. 04:12   Alarm Call                               Gilmer Ave           False Alarm    

           