Police Reports
Tallassee Police Department
Date: 8/3-8/4/2020 Time: 18:00 - 06:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 532/538
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 12 Fire: 1
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 1
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 17:48 Attempt to Contact Hall Farm Rd Assignment Complete
2. 19:28 Attempt to Contact Gilmer Ave Negative Contact
3. 19:38 Commercial Alarm Friendship Rd False Alarm
4. 19:48 Suspicious Person Freeman Ave Advice Given
5. 19:59 Suspicious Vehicle N Ashurst Ave Negative Contact
6. 20:07 Panhandling Gilmer Ave Advice Given
7. 20:51 Traffic Stop Gilmer Ave Verbal Warning
8. 21:29 Traffic Stop Gilmer Ave Verbal Warning
9. 21:38 Traffic Stop Gilmer Ave Verbal Warning
10. 22:16 Domestic Incident Wall St Report
11. 22:28 Intoxicated Person Dorman Ave Caller Cancelled
12. 0:33 Residential Alarm Quail Run Dr False Alarm
Date: 8/3/2020 Time: 6:00 - 18:00
Patrol Officers on Duty: 577/555/565
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 17 Fire: 4
Police Activity: Arrests: 1 Reports: 2
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 7:39 Follow Up 4th St Assignment Complete
2. 8:05 Business Check Softball Way Assignment Complete
3. 8:51 Walk In Barnett Blvd Advice Given
4. 8:54 Direct Traffic Gilmer Ave Assignment Complete
5. 9:48 Criminal Mischief S Ann Ave Report Made
6. 10:29 Harassment S Tallassee Dr No Report Made
7. 10:47 Follow Up Ralph Bunche St Advice Given
8. 11:32 Vehicle Accident Gilmer Ave Accident Report
9. 12:55 Stolen Vehicle Notasulga Rd Report Made
10. 12:56 Citizen Inquiry 3rd Ave Advice Given
11. 13:26 Juvenile Complaint 3rd Ave Advice Given
12. 14:46 Burglary N Ann Ave Unfounded/Advice Given
13. 15:41 Traffic Stop / W/M Arrested E Roosevelt St Drug Arrest
14. 16:48 Alarm Call Barnett Blvd False Alarm
15. 17:28 Reckless Driving / Traffic Stop Al Hwy 229 Verbal Warning
16. 17:29 Panhandling Gilmer Ave Advice Given
17. 17:48 Attempt to Contact Hall Farm Rd Ongoing at end of shift
Date: 8/2/2020 Time: 6:00 - 18:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 577/555
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 14 Fire: 0
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 3
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 7:49 Business Check Gilmer Ave Assignment Complete
2. 8:19 Walk In Barnett BLVD Report Made
3. 8:25 Walk In Barnett BLVD Advice Given
4. 9:54 Business Check Softball Way Assignment Complete
5. 10:26 Criminal Mischief Tallassee Hwy Report Made
6. 11:24 Traffic Stop Hudson Pl Verbal Warning
7. 11:30 Follow Up S Tallassee Dr Negative Contact
8. 11:57 Traffic Stop Redden Ave Verbal Warning
9. 12:30 Traffic Stop Friendship Rd Verbal Warning
10. 12:59 Traffic Stop Gilmer Ave Verbal Warning
11. 13:21 Traffic Stop Notasulga Rd Verbal Warning
12. 14:12 Walk In Barnett BLVD Report Made
13. 16:08 Attempt to Contact S Tallassee Dr Assignment Complete
14. 16:49 Traffic Stop Notasulga Rd Verbal Warning
DATE: 8/1-8/2/2020 TIME: 18:00 - 06:00
Patrol Officers on Duty: 532/538
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 12 Fire: 2
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 1
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
. 18:53 Citizen Inquiry Herd St Advice Given
2. 19:09 Juvenile Complaint Herd St Negative Contact
3. 21:09 Intoxicated Person Gilmer Ave Advice Given
4. 21:23 Juvenile Complaint Manning Circle Advice Given
5. 22:51 Welfare Check N Mckenzie St Negative Contact
6. 23:01 Complaint of Loud Music Central Blvd Negative Contact
7. 23:52 Suspicious Person Notasulga Rd Negative Contact
8. 23:58 Juvenile Complaint 4th St Advice Given
9. 0:49 Assist other Agency Horizon Ln Assist
10. 0:59 Harassment Friendship Rd Advice Given
11. 3:21 Traffic Stop Central Blvd Verbal Warning
12. 4:55 Theft W Patton St Report
DATE: 8/1/2020 TIME: 6:00 - 18:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 577/555
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 8 Fire: 0
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 3
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 7:36 B&E of Motor Vehicle King St Report Made
2. 7:51 Suspicious Activity Truman St Assignment Complete
3. 10:37 B&E of Motor Vehicle James St Report Made
4. 10:52 Domestic Dispute Herren St Report Made
5. 11:43 Walk In Barnett BLVD Advice Given
6. 13:13 Medical Call Sunwood Ct Assist
7. 15:15 Extra Patrol Softball Way Assignment Complete
8. 15:32 Private Property Traffic Accident Gilmer Ave Advice Given
DATE: 7/31-8/1/2020 TIME: 18:00 - 06:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 603/525/577
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 15 Fire: 1
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 3
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 19:26 Walk in Barnett Blvd Report made
2. 21:06 Assist Medics 3rd Ave Assisted
3. 21:40 Traffic Stop Little Rd Verbal Warning
4. 21:48 Traffic Stop Little Rd Verbal Warning
5. 21:52 Juvenile complaint 3rd Ave Report made
6. 22:11 Domestic Incident 3rd Ave Report made
7. 22:54 Suspicious Activity Alber Dr Negative Contact
8. 00:47 Panhandling Gilmer Ave Advised
9. 01:25 Suspicious vehicle Gilmer Ave Advice Given
10. 02:24 Extra Patrol Business Gilmer Ave Business Secure
11. 02:24 Extra Patrol Business Softball Way Business Secure
12. 03:55 Extra Patrol Residential 3rd Ave Residence Secure
13. 04:02 Noise Ordinance Burt Mill Rd Negative Contact
14. 04:15 Traffic Stop Gilmer Ave Verbal Warning
15. 05:01 Noise Ordinance Burt Mill Rd Advice Given
Date: 7/31/2020 Time: 6:00 - 18:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 505/525/565
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 11 Fire: 0
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 1
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 10:03 Alarm Call Camellia Dr False Alarm
2. 10:10 Citizen Inquiry Barnett Blvd Advice Given
3. 11:05 Assist Motorist Friendship Rd Assisted
4. 12:20 Panhandling Gilmer Ave Advice Given
5. 13:52 Traffic Accident Gilmer Ave Accident Report
6. 14:06 Traffic Stop Oak Heights Rd Verbal Warning
7. 14:07 Domestic Incident Rickey Ln Report Made
8. 16:15 Alarm Call Worthington Cir False Alarm
9. 16:36 Traffic Stop S Tallassee Dr Verbal Warning
10. 17:23 Traffic Accident Gilmer Ave Accident Report
11. 17:43 Shooting 2nd Ave On Going at End of Shift
Date: 7/30 to 7/31/2020 Time: 18:00 - 06:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 603/505/540
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 6 Fire: 2
Police Activity: Arrests: 0 Reports: 1
Arrests from executed warrants: 0
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 17:53 Animal Bite Notasulga Rd Report Made
2. 20:05 Noise Ordinance Riverside Ave Advised
3. 22:22 Traffic Stop Friendship Rd Verbal Warning
4. 22:38 Open Door Gilmer Ave Building Secure
5. 23:36 Assist FD Personnel Old Bridge St Assisted
6. 2:01 Extra Patrol Residential Camellia Dr Assignment Complete
Date: 7/30/2020 Time: 6:00 - 18:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 505/525/566/565
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 13 Fire: 4
Police Activity: Arrests: 2 Reports: 0
Arrests from executed warrants: 1
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 7:41 Alarm Call Herren Hill Rd False Alarm
2. 9:20 Traffic Accident w/Injuries Burney Rd Accident Report
3. 9:22 B/M Arrested Barnett Blvd Warrant Arrest
4. 11:34 Juvenile Complaint John St Advised
5. 12:17 Investigation Follow Up Gilmer Ave Assignment Complete
6. 12:24 Traffic Stop W Butler St Verbal Warning
7. 13:23 Abandoned Vehicle Alber Dr Advised
8. 14:22 Detail - Funeral Escort Cherokee Tr Assignment Complete
9. 14:36 Noise Complaint Riverside Ave Advised
10. 14:45 W/F Arrested Jordan Ave Felony Warrant Arrest
11. 14:51 Debris in Roadway Gilmer Ave Roadway Cleared
12. 15:24 Traffic Stop Gilmer Ave Verbal Warning
13. 16:18 Assist Other Agency Kent Rd Assisted
Date: 7/29 to 7/30/2020 Time: 18:00 - 06:00
Patrol Officers on Duty 603/535
Number of Calls for Service: Police: 8 Fire: 0
Police Activity: Arrests: 1 Reports: 1
Arrests from executed warrants: 1
Brief Description of Police Activity:
Time Call Type Location Disposition
1. 18:43 Traffic Stop Gantts Mill Rd Verbal Warning
2. 19:06 Traffic Stop Gantts Mill Rd Verbal Warning
3. 19:25 Animal Control Gilmer Ave Assignment Complete
4. 20:39 Reckless Driving N Ann Ave Negative Contact
5. 22:03 Domestic Dispute 3rd Ave Warrant Arrest/Report
6. 03:04 Extra Patrol Business Softball Way Business Secure
7. 03:38 Suspicious Vehicle Notasulga Rd Advice Given
8. 04:12 Alarm Call Gilmer Ave False Alarm