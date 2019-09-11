Do you have or know an especially crafty child? If so, you may want to have him or her contact Tallassee Community Library librarian Margret Lumpkin because the library is hosting a crafting event Nov. 25 and 26.
"We had to pick a day that the kids are out of school and we are open," Lumpkin said. "A lot of times when the kids are out of school, the library is closed because it's usually a holiday."
Just about any crafter is welcomed to join in the holiday craft show.
"I know there are some who said they would bring pictures they painted, a lot of the rubber band bracelet jewelry,” Lumpkin said. “A couple of girls that I know have several pieces already
made. Possibly doll clothes, maybe some pillows and things like that."
Seating is limited and due to limited space, early registration is required for this event.
"There is limited space," Lumpkin said. "We only have the tables set up in the kids' room."
Each crafter will retain all of his or her profits from the two-day craft show.
"The kids are making the crafts and the will make the crafts,"Lumpkin said. "They will keep all the money they raise."
The event is open to kids of all ages.
"The youngest that I know of is 7, all the way up to 10, 11, or 12 years old," Lumpkin said.
Not only is this event designed to encourage children to use their creativity, but it also aims to teach them business skills.
"They kids will set up their own tables,” Lumpkin explained. “This is teaching them to be responsible promoters."
Lumpkin said this idea came from a summer crafter who profited nearly $20 with her unique craft.
"One little girl tried it during our summer program," she said. "She made bracelets. So I thought
we should let more of them try it."
Lumpkin said some of the participants will have help from others but others are solo artists.
"Some of the kids have their parents help them, but some are doing it all on their own,” Lumpkin said.
Lumpkin hopes this event will be well received and become something to look forward to each year while ushering in the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
"I think this is something different," she said. "It's something that the parents and grandparents
can come to and buy something from their kids or grandkids."