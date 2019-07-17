Tallassee's local Verizon store, located at 431 Gilmer Ave., is hosting a backpack giveaway for local students Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be up to 200 backpacks available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each backpack will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.
"We want to make certain the youth in America have equal access to a great start of the school year, so we are thrilled to support that goal with our seventh annual backpack giveaway," said Scott Moorehead, the CEO of Round Room, the parent company of TCC. "By providing families of school-aged children with essential school supplies, we're easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set students up for success."
More than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations Sunday to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies.
For a list of participating TCC stores or to find a store near you, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.