Loyce Olena Cox, 76, of Shorter, died Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Ramsay Memorial Presbyterian Cemetery with Rev. Gary Perry and Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Pallbearers will be Rodney Cox, Colby Cox, Cal Sears, Johnny Johnson, David Johnson, and Brandon Graham. Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mrs. Cox is survived by her son Rodney (Pam) Cox, her grandchildren Chelsey DiAnne Cox and Colby Tyler Cox, and her brother Bill (Becky) Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Hall Cox and her brothers Herman and Robert Jackson Carroll.