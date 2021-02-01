Loyce Olena Cox, 76, of Shorter, died Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Ramsay Memorial Presbyterian Cemetery with Rev. Gary Perry and Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Pallbearers will be Rodney Cox, Colby Cox, Cal Sears, Johnny Johnson, David Johnson, and Brandon Graham. Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mrs. Cox is survived by her son Rodney (Pam) Cox, her grandchildren Chelsey DiAnne Cox and Colby Tyler Cox, and her brother Bill (Becky) Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Hall Cox and her brothers Herman and Robert Jackson Carroll.
Most Popular
Articles
- Notasulga man sentenced to 198 years
- Elmore County tops Dadeville, ends losing skid
- Tallassee police reports Jan. 18-25
- Councilman calls for ordinances with "teeth"
- Mr. James Richard “Jim” Godwin
- City officials hold preconstruction meeting for downtown TAP grant project
- Tallassee honors seniors, splits games with Beauregard
- Governor Ivey signs lease agreements for the Alabama Prison Program
- Tallassee honors wrestling seniors, easily defeats Reeltown and Beulah
- Expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines starting Feb. 8
Images
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.