Marion Douglas “Doug” Ward, age 77 of Wickliffe, OH. Dear husband of Vicky J. Byers-Ward (nee Byers); loving father of Doug Wasman, Tina Woodyard, Damien Barranco and Samantha Ward; step-father of Rebecca Ornella and Lawrence Brown; dear grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 7; dear brother of Bennie, Gary Ward and Linda Ward-King. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 18000 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts., OH 44122. FRIENDS MAY CALL ONE HOUR PRIOR TO THE SERVICE AT THE CHURCH FROM 1-2 p.m. Interment, Tallassee, AL. Friends may view the service virtually or for additional information, directions, complete obituary and guestbook, please log online to: www.Brown-Forward.com/obituary/Marion_Ward
BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE
216-752-1200