With the coronavirus dominating the headlines and creating a new normal, it is easy to forget things nowadays. However, many have suddenly found extra time to spare with the recent stay-at-home order put in place, and Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is asking everyone to remember to take a moment and do something important.
"I'd like to ask everyone to please go online and fill out their Census for their household," Hammock said. "This is very important not only to the City of Tallassee but to the State of Alabama."
The Census is much more than a population count. It determines the number of federal funding states receives — funding that supports local schools, healthcare, community assistance, infrastructure and other significant needs.
"This is how the federal government determines how many billions of dollars go to each state," Hammock said.
The Census also determines the number of representatives for each state, something that could have negative effects in the district.
"The Census is important because it determines how many congressional seats that will have in Washington D.C.,” Hammock said. “We're in jeopardy of losing, maybe one or two of our congressional seats. So, this is very important."
The Census also has an impact on commercial and retail development, something many Tallassee residents are in favor of.
"This is what restaurants and big-box retailers look at — your population — when they decide where they're going to locate," Hammock said. "A lot of people always ask me, 'When are you going to get a Chick-fil-A and when we're going to get a KFC?' Those chains, they look at the Census data, your population."
Ten years ago, Tallassee had a population of just under 5,000. Hammock hopes the new Census data will deliver a larger count.
"2010, we were at 4,819," Hammock said. "We need to boost that number. More population is how you show your city (and) the more retailers and restaurants you're going to attract to the area. So please take the time to fill that out."
For the first time, the Census can be completed online, by phone or by mail. The 2020 Census will ask a few simple questions about you and everyone who is or was living with you on April 1 this year.