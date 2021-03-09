Mrs. Frankie M. Tapley, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the age of 88. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Carrville Cemetery, with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her brother, Harold L. McQueen (Peggy); numerous nieces and nephews and James Rodney Howard (Janie). She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Tapley; two brothers, James Warren McQueen and Norman Lewis McQueen.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
