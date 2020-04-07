Students, faculty, and staff at Tallassee City Schools created a funny video welcoming everyone into their "house."
The video is set to Flo Rida's "My House" and features clips of several teachers, students and Tallassee High School principal Matt Coker.
THS instructional coach Brooke Barron published the video via Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
"The whole world has been affected by the interruption to the school year," Barron said. "The THS faculty and staff decided to virtually welcome everyone into our house."
Barron said this video is aimed to bring the community closer while physically apart during this uncertain time.
"We are a community, we are family, and we are Tallassee," Barron said.
In the video, members of TCS can be seen participating in various activities from exercising, swimming, dancing, reading, doing cartwheels, riding a hoverboard while juggling, enjoying a cookout, washing their hands and much more.
Tallassee's Jake and Jennifer Crain are featured in a short and comical Tik-Tok video. Coker dances in the empty hallways at Tallassee High School and more. The choral department's Michael Bird is shown with his family at their home. Band director Robbie Glasscock and his family make an appearance in the video as well while THS counselor Catherine Davis and her family are also featured.
While Barron made this video for the community to watch and enjoy, it also gives students an opportunity to see what some local school members are doing while at home during this unprecedented time.