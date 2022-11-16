Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service (ACTS) has been in Tallassee for more than 35 years serving the underprivileged in the area.
Volunteers man a food pantry and clothes closet for those under the poverty line to get help.
“We provide for those that are in need and it's such a wonderful feeling to be able to provide for people that don’t have something to eat,” ACTS assistant director Randy Knowles said. “We provide food, clothes and utility assistance to anyone in the Tallassee area that is below the poverty guideline. We do make exceptions on a case by case basis.”
ACTS is located in East Tallassee across from CB&S Bank. It has a children’s room, women’s area and men’s area, in addition to household goods and the food pantry.
ACTS also has a Christmas program to help families with gifts during the holiday season.
“We give toys to any family under the poverty guidelines up to the age of 15,” Knowles said.
“We set aside two weeks for them to come in and register. We get their names and interests. We try to provide everybody with three or fours for them.”
Knowles said the registration for this year’s Christmas has already passed.
Many of the volunteers gathered Thursday at 1220 Cafe for a luncheon.
“We want to thank everyone for what you do — for your time and talent,” Knowles said. “The friendship we share there at ACTS and what we can do for the community. It’s a blessing to have each and every one of you working with us.”
Knowles also acknowledges 1220 Cafe proprietor Noah Griggs and his team for all they do to help those in the area. Griggs presented a check to ACTS during the luncheon.
“We had a circus here recently,” Griggs said. “We took those proceeds and a bit more and thought on behalf of the 1220 Cafe and this team that we would make a donation back. We know you will put it to good use and make a difference in lives in the area.”