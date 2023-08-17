More than 14 years ago Dottie Carnes had an idea — to help teachers with supplies.
Saturday teachers gathered for the 14th annual Beulah Baptist Church teacher appreciation luncheon. All say it started with Dottie Carnes.
“This is not done by me,” Carnes said. “This is done by so many hands. I might do the running but that is it.”
The humble Carnes gives others the credit but it was her vision years ago.
“I started it as a ministry through my church — Beulah Baptist Church 14 years ago,” Carnes said. “It has grown into this. It’s Dadeville and Reeltown teachers. There are a few from Tallassee because they are associated with my church.”
More than 100 teachers gathered in the lunchroom at Reeltown High School Saturday to receive blessings of school supplies and more.
“My goal is that every teacher in Tallapoosa County will have an opportunity to have this love and appreciation shown to them,” Carnes said. “My idea is to provide for the teachers things they would normally pay for out of their pocket. In addition we give away door prizes. This year $11,000 worth.”
This year she sent out wish lists months in advance to get an idea of what teachers wanted and needed.
“I get out and raise money for what it takes,” Carnes said. “If I can afford it, I get it.”
Carnes attempts to limit teachers to five items on their wish list.
“I try to keep it between $200 to $300 per teacher,” Carnes said. “I raised over $40,000 for all three schools in Tallapoosa County this year. It takes a lot of money.”
Once donations start rolling in, Carnes starts making purchases. She will store mini-refrigerators, microwaves, standup desks, podiums, totes and more in her home until the luncheon.
Tables for the luncheon are decorated by volunteer hosts. Reeltown students volunteer to escort the teachers to their tables and serve them meals. It is all watched over by Carnes who steps in to help serve.
Carnes took to the podium to welcome the teachers and guests. A few are old friends.
“Some of them have been here all 14 years,” Carnes said. “It is wonderful they have been serving our students that long.”
Dessert then came to the tables and Cornerstone Global Methodist Pastor Billy Coleman stepped up to inspire the teachers for the year.
“My favorite groups to talk to are a football team in a locker room, teachers are a close second,” Coleman told the crowd. “I just love teachers.”
Coleman said teachers are some of the most influential people in the world. He explained their students are always looking to them and share everything teachers say with their family.
He told them a story from his first church. Coleman was watching all the children of his small church on Mondays, effectively being a teacher.
“I would babysit those kids for two to three hours by myself,” Coleman said. “Easy to do it, right?”
Coleman went on to explain the lesson went outside at the small country church as he didn’t have enough things to keep the young students’ attention. It was two weeks before Easter.
“About that time God stepped in and a little rabbit ran out from behind the country church eating grass,” Coleman said. “I said, ‘Boys and girls, do you realize what has happened? The Easter Bunny has come today.’”
Coleman used the guest as a way to get the children to be quiet. The bunny ate grass as the students watched.
“I had them eating out of my hand,” Coleman said. “Then a big dog stepped in and took the rabbit. Shook the Easter bunny and went off into the bushes. All of the kids simultaneously went Bahhhahhaa.”
The children reported the incident to their parents but Coleman further developed the lesson of the resurrection the next week — the week before Easter.
“The Easter Bunny came back to life,” he said.
Coleman said the story is a great reminder for teachers and how important they are to every single student.
“Everything you do matters,” Coleman said. “Right or wrong, everything matters. Every single thing you do makes a difference in some else’s life.”
Carnes is hopeful the teachers have appreciated her efforts over the years. It is evident in those who continue to return and love her. But now that she has grown the ministry and handed off Horseshoe Bend School to someone else, she is looking for the next generation to help again with her right alongside them.
“In the future I don’t know if I will be doing Dadeville but I will definitely be helping if they allow me,” she said.