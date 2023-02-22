Most officers with the Tallassee Police Department will soon be SWAT certified thanks to a $150,000 grant.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. The training, equipment and vehicle afforded by the grant will allow the Tallassee Police Department to more effectively respond to situations where it might have had to wait for help in the past.
“Our response times should be cut way down,” Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce said. “Having the vehicle, it will mainly be staged with entry tools and other special equipment. All the officers once they get certified will be able to respond immediately. There won’t be any waiting around for people on call or come in on an off day.”
Buce said all investigators and narcotics officers and the majority of the patrol officers will soon be SWAT certified.
“If they can get three or four officers together, that constitutes a team,” Buce said. “They can handle business in many cases.”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant to help the Tallassee Police Department create a team designed to respond to active shooter situations and other potentially dangerous situations in which someone is at high-risk that could result in injury or death. The specially trained team will be part of the Tallassee Police Department and will be able to respond to any situation at nearby schools, industrial plants, shopping centers, churches or dams.
“Having a team of trained officers ready to respond at a moment’s notice to dangerous situations can save many lives and protect the critical needs of communities,” Ivey said. “I commend the Tallassee Police Department for creating a team and a plan for increased community protection.”
The grant will help purchase medical equipment, ballistic vests, helmets, uniforms, firearms and body cameras. Buce said having 16 of 22 officers SWAT certified is a bit unusual.
“Getting the ADECA grant allowed us to do it,” Buce said. “There are not many departments that can go around and say they have 80 percent of their officers SWAT certified. I thought it was important for public safety to try and get all our people up and held to a higher standard and get them the best training I could.”
Buce hopes the added training has an internal benefit for the department as well.
“Hopefully it will help with retention by getting them quality training and quality equipment,” Buce said. “Hopefully by allowing them to take part in advanced training it will give more of a team vibe to keep people here. They should have a sense of pride of having the accomplishment of making it through SWAT school. It is not just handed to you. It’s a rough week-long course to learn all the tactics.”
Buce said the new training is already underway and completed in some cases.
“We have already had four complete basic SWAT,” Buce said. “We have two that will learn to be instructors in the next few weeks.”