There is no doubt to any of us 2020 is one challenging year. The loss of all of our shelter fundraising events has not only had a significant financial impact, but we certainly miss seeing so many of our fellow animal-loving supporters. And given the extension of Alabama’s safer-at-home/mask order, our normal September Bark in the Park at Ft. Toulouse has also been canceled.
For those who purchase our Bark in the Park T-shirts, don’t despair as we will have a 2020 shelter T-shirt ready for sale by October and we think it will be a big hit!
For our supporters who work for the Alabama State Government and want to donate financially, no better way than through the 2020 State Combined Campaign (SCC). We are lucky enough to be a part of the SCC and our Agency Code is 106803. The SCC is critical to Alabama non-profits and helps make donating to deserving charities easy as supporters can donate either one time or via monthly payroll deduction. We want to thank all who so generously donate to help not only our shelter but nonprofit agencies everywhere.
Monday, Sept. 7 is Labor Day and our shelter will be closed. Just like many of our holidays there may be people celebrating with fireworks next weekend, so please plan ahead for your pet’s safety. When fireworks start up, please have your pets inside and keep them there as much as possible so they will be safe. And if you are hitting area lakes with your pet, please ensure they have their own pet flotation vest. Vests with handles can greatly help in getting your dog back into your boat as well. In the event your pet gets lost due to fireworks, or for any reason, make sure to call our shelter at 334-567-3377 soonest to report it (same if you find a lost pet). Facebook page Lost & Found Pets in Elmore County Alabama is also a tremendous way to get the word out on a lost or found pet and has reunited many a missing pet.
Hard to believe this very long, hot and frustrating summer is coming to an end, although cooler weather will be a welcome relief. Please continue to keep your pets safe in the continuing heat and storms.