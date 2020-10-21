The Tallassee Armory Guards, Camp 1921 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will present the 2020 Battles for the Armory Civil War Reenactment Nov. 13-15 at Gibson's View Plantation on Elmore County Road 4, commonly known as Rifle Range Road.
Even though many schools can't participate in field trips for COVID-19 reasons, the annual "School Day" will be held as planned. Some area private schools and home schools are registered to attend, according to event coordinators.
School Day offers area students tours of living histories and time period demonstrations. School Day is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
History stations will include a blacksmith, artillery, soldier's campsite, Tallassee Carbine demonstration, Field Hospital, period dance, and more.
Due to smaller numbers of students expected this year, the general public is invited to attend and tour each demonstration. The fee is $5.
There is a full day of activities set for Saturday, Nov. 14. Gates open at 9 a.m. Carriage rides over the beautiful Gibson's View farm will be available. Numerous period and modern vendors will offer many unique items, services, and period food. The Ladies Tea is scheduled for 10 a.m. period dress is required to attend. At noon, the ladies will participate in the annual "Skillet Toss" with prizes awarded.
The Battle of Chehaw begins at 2 p.m. General admission is $5.
According to event coordinators, this year's battles will feature hundreds of Confederate and Union soldier reenactors, numerous artillery and cavalry. These battles re-create the local Civil War battles along the Western Railroad of Alabama that prevented Union Raiders from destroying the Tallassee Carbine Factory.
Participants are invited to a period ball in the Anthony Barn after sunset. Period attire is required at this event that includes period dancing, period music from "Whistling Dixie," the Camp 1921
String Band, and lots of refreshments.
Sunday, Nov. 15, begins with a period church service at the Anthony Barn at 11 a.m. Carriage rides and tours of soldier's campsites continue up until the Battle of Franklin at 2 p.m.
Admission is $5. Sutlers and modern vendors will be open all day and food will be provided all three days by Little Smokies Bar-B-Que. Period food vendors will include fry bread and root beer.
The public is invited to experience the smoke, the cannons the cavalry charges, the horrors and even the wounded as Civil War Reenactors from across the south perform these authentic battles of the Civil War.
The Tallassee Armory Guards would like to thank the Alabama Bureau of Tourism for the grant that made this year's event possible. The Tallassee "Battles for the Armory" are a sanctioned
event by the Bureau of Tourism and is a part of the "Civil War Trail" brochure as the largest War Between the States reenactment in the State of Alabama. The event draws tourists and reenactors from almost every Southern state.