As the weather warms, the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to next weekend's Downtown Sidewalk sale on March 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The sidewalk sale will encompass the downtown area with vendors setup on S. Ann Avenue offering goods of all types.
"We will have something for everyone," Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham said. "We will have about 35 vendors, balloon animals for the kids, and face painting."
The Tallassee Police Department will have a bouncy house set up next door to the station for kids to enjoy, and Louie's Sno-Kones will be set up on the corner of S. Ann Avenue as well.
With businesses growing in the downtown area, Restoration 49 Coffee and Customs, Tallassee Nutrition, Contraband BBQ, will be open, as well other downtown businesses such as Sistrunk, All Things Desired. There will also be a seafood truck set up for the event.
"Sistrunk will be open and The Wharf Seafood Truck will be there," Cunningham said.
Even some soon-to-be-open downtown businesses will participate in the upcoming sidewalk sale.
"Grove Station will not be open, but they will be set up outside offering some things," Cunningham said.
There will also be entertainment during the sidewalk sale provided by a local dance studio.
"Studio B will have their dancers there holding a competition show," Cunningham said.
The Chamber hosts a Downtown Sidewalk Sale periodically to showcase the eclectic array of local businesses, and everyone is encouraged to come out and see what Tallassee has to offer.
"This is to promote Tallassee," Cunningham said. "There will be retail as well as arts and crafts. There will be food, and fun for the children."
For more information about the Downtown Sidewalk Sale, call 334-283-5151.