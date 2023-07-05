This summer 4-H has partnered with Jules Studio 915 — bringing painting classes to Tallapoosa County members.
The first painting class was in late June and the next is 9 to 11 a.m July 12. Jules Studio 915 owner Julie Brock sketches out the picture on each canvas beforehand. Then, during the class, Brock teaches attendees step by step on how to form his or her artwork.
However, each painting will still come out differently. Brock encourages people to find their own style and expression. The final product doesn’t need to look like her painting did.
“Painting is really just lights and darks and getting the shading,” she said. “That’s what gives it the depth.”
The June 22 class painted a farm scene, and the July 12 class will paint an ocean scene. While the studio is in Reeltown, Brock said members from Dadeville, New Site and Alexander City are encouraged to come as well.
4-H foundation regional extension agent Trent Carboni said the organization likes to build partnerships like this as often as possible. It allows 4-H to offer more for members than it otherwise could alone.
4-H targets a wide range of interests from agriculture to STEM to outdoor activity to creativity to leadership skills to civic engagement. The organization also uses the Thriving Model through the analogy of a flower. Roots represent sparks of interest and, from there, kids can grow that interest until it blossoms into a flower.
“We offer these classes for kids to try things. They might try art and say ‘I don’t enjoy it that much,’ or they might try it and that will be a spark for them,” Carboni said. “You work up the stem and the end is the flower — you have those long term outcomes. We might have a 4-Her who ends up being an artist or having their own art studio one day.”
4-H largely caters to ages 9 through 18. By fourth and sixth grades, the organization visits all the schools in the county as well as high schools.
This past school year, Tallapoosa County 4-H has 1,450 members enrolled with four high school 4-H members serving as state ambassadors. While the organization is active during the school year, Carboni said during the summer it likes to offer a few classes and opportunities to help members continue to grow.
The painting class at Jules Studio 915 costs $20 with all the supplies included. Registration is available online or by calling the 4-H office at 256-825-1050.
Correction: Previous versions of this article stated Tallapoosa County 4-H had an additional 1,450 members enrolled this past year school. The article has been corrected to state Tallapoosa County 4-H has 1,450 members enrolled. TPI regrets this mistake.