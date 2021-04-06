On Wednesday, March 31, a routine traffic stop conducted by the Alexander City Police Department’s Patrol Division, yield a large quantity of illegal narcotics. The Task Force was contacted about the incident and recovered approximately four ounces of ecstasy, three ounces of marijuana, 25 grams of methamphetamine, a Glock 9mm pistol and $657.00 in cash. The suspect was on federal probation for a previous gun charge.
Shaheyne Phillip Thomas, 26-years-old, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Thursday, April 1, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force conducted an investigation after observing an individual trespassing in the public housing projects. Approximately 34 grams of ecstasy, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana and prescriptions were recovered. Investigators also seized a .22 caliber revolver and $612.00 in cash.
Alfred LaChris Tuck, 30-years-old, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged trafficking in ecstasy, three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devunte Moon, 25-years-old, of Kellyton, was arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy, three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ladarrian Hardnett, 23-years-old, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree.
Dustin Foreman, 31-years-old, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
Wendy Wheeler, 38-years-old, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
Tony Mancilla, 41-years-old, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.