The finishing touches are going in at Tallassee High School before the new building welcomes students next week.
Teachers have spent the last few days making the bare walls of new classrooms come to life. Caleb Stewart last walked the halls of Tallassee High School in the old building as a student. He returns to a new school building, this time as a first-year teacher. He likes the new environment.
“It's the nicest building I have ever been in, school wise,” Stewart said. “I think students will be excited about it and eager to learn. We will all take pride in this and enjoy it.”
Coach John Mask is a seasoned American government teacher at Tallassee. He also coaches wrestling and swimming. Mask’s old room was on the second floor of the timber structure of the old high school. Mask might be a veteran but he likes his new environment in the rookie school.
“It’s amazing,” Mask said. “I have had a brief walkthrough — it’s great. It’s nice and neat.”
Over the years Mask has collected a few items to supplement his teaching. Monday, he and his family were trying to figure out the best way to utilize his older materials in his brand new classroom on the first floor.
“I have plenty of things,” Mask said. “I’m trying to make it look like a classroom. I want it to look good.”
Mask saw familiar things such as his screen for presenting lessons. There were new desks but one piece of technology amazed him — the light switch.
“I’m used to the old one that flips up and down,” Mask said.
The new school’s classrooms are equipped with light switches that detect motion.
“When no one is in here, the lights will turn off,” Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said.
The “switches” will save the school money over time through energy savings.
Tallassee media specialist Hollis Bosch is proud of the space the library has. It is shaped a little differently but she believes it will serve students well, with its chairs and conference room to work on projects.
Monday, Bosch was unboxing books. It is something she did before when she worked at Montgomery Public Schools. Bosch brought her experience to this move. She carefully loaded boxes and labeled them in such a way the unboxing goes smoothly.
“This was much easier,” Bosch said. “We are going into a larger space.”
Erica Pettah is a new Spanish teacher at Tallassee who taught at Montgomery Public Schools last year.
“My old building I’m coming from was built in 1929,” Pettah said Monday, her first day on campus at Tallassee. “This is like heaven.”
Stewart will teach math and will help coach middle school football and junior varsity baseball — two sports he played as a Tiger just a few years ago. He is happy to be adding to the tradition at Tallassee and hopes to share his care of Tallassee with students.
“It’s an honor to come back,” Stewart said. “I’m glad to get the call to come here. I’m glad to be home and think good things will happen for everyone with the new school.”
Mask is hopeful the new school will bring new opportunities for students and the community.
“I think when the kids and community get to see it, they will love it,” Mask said. “I think it will help attract people to come here. We are tickled at what all might happen.”