A year of construction on the new Tallassee High School and there is still another year to go.
Despite a few challenges, the project remains mostly on time, according to Tallassee Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin.
“There has been a little rain,” Nolin said. “Contractors would get ready to pour footings and it would rain. They had to redo some of the compaction because of it.”
Nolin said board of education staff, contractors and engineers have done a great job of managing the challenges or supply issues and weather.
“The project is only about two weeks behind schedule,” Nolin said. “Everyone has done well with lead times, projecting material needs and being ready.”
The nearly $17 million project wasn’t just pulled from a hat.
“It has been in the works off and on for 20 years,” Nolin said. “In the last four to five years, the board and previous superintendents have worked to bring the project to life.”
Savings of tax revenues since 2011 and the sale of bonds funded by a 2018 sales tax increase made the new school possible.
The project was further complicated because the construction site was on top of where the old school used to be. “It has a higher cost because we are building on the existing site,” Nolin said. “We had to bring in mobile classrooms to create the space for the demolition of the old school. It’s been an interesting process.”
Nolin said the part most seen by the public currently is what will be the auditorium.
“It should take about 18 months,” Nolin said. “It has a lot of custom parts to it. The classrooms are similar to other projects around the state. They are able to construct it faster — it should be about 12 months.”
This week contractors were still laying block for the classrooms as the insulation lines the auditorium.
Currently 11 classrooms are being utilized in the annex and 17 portable classrooms are scattered along the back of campus until construction is complete.
“We had five buildings before construction so students were pretty used to moving between buildings,” Nolins said. “We will still utilize the annex once construction is completed.”