Following an investigation by the Narcotics Unit into possible gambling on the premises, the Tallassee Police Department executed a search warrant at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 65 Kent Road, on Wednesday, April 14.
Investigators located several active gambling machines in a back room of the store. These machines were seized and the store owner Paresh Patel, age 35, was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of possession of a gambling device and one count of promoting gambling.
“I would like to commend the officers involved for the hard work and dedication. While some people may not consider this a bad thing, it is currently illegal in the State of Alabama. These types of backroom activities generally promote other illegal activities,” Chief of Tallassee Police Matthew Higgins said.
This investigation is currently on going and more charges may follow. All individuals taken into custody are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.