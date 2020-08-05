With a record number of Americans out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are turning to nonprofit organizations like A.C.T.S., also known as the Association of Christians of Tallassee, located at 308 Main St., to assist with daily necessities like food, power, water and more.
A.C.T.S. a longstanding local nonprofit announced it now is resuming operations after initially closing to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The organization is reopening with a few changes in procedures, and new safeguards in place to protect against the spread of the virus, according to A.C.T.S. director Barry Adair.
"We changed some things," Adair said. "Everything is done by appointment now."
Clients will need to contact the nonprofit organization to set up an appointment. Appointments can be made during regular hours of operations on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon/
To promote social distancing, most required information will be taken over the phone. Clients will be told what documentation will be needed at the time of appointment.
Only one household member will be allowed to enter the building.
Masks will be required when entering the A.C.T.S. and hand sanitizing stations will be provided at the building entrance. Clients are asked to sanitize their hands when entering the building.
"We are trying to protect those who need assistance as well as the volunteers," Adair said.
The nonprofit organization relies heavily on volunteers.
"Most of our volunteers wanted to open back up so we did, with stipulations. We will only see one person per household," Adair said.
A.C.T.S. helps provide food, utilities, clothing and household items to those who are in need.
"We are back up to regular services," he said. "The difference is we won't have a house full. In the past, people would take a number and wait until their number would be called but keep the number of people in the building down, we let each person have 30 minutes regardless of the need.”
Within safety guidelines in place, there will be limited time for clients to pick out clothing, and those who need multiple age items of clothing will be on a timed schedule.
For larger families that may need more than the allotted time, an additional appointment will be scheduled to better meet the accommodations.
Appointments can be made by phone at 334-283-6750 or by email at ACTS.Director@outlook.com. If calling after hours, coordinators ask clients to leave a detailed message including phone number and someone will contact you the following scheduled business day.