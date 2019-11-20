Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announced late last week the City of Tallassee has been awarded a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The grant has a 10% match, which means the city will have a total of $275,000 to fund the demolition of dilapidated structures throughout the city.
"When I ran for mayor, beautification was a large part of my platform and this will help with that," Hammock said.
The City of Tallassee was also awarded CDBG grant funds in the past.
"We have been awarded a CDBG grant before and we used that money for the sewer project in East Tallassee,” Hammock said. “That was an underground project — something you couldn't see. This is something that people will be able to see."
ADECA director Kenneth Boswell toured Tallassee on Oct. 8, along with Hammock and other city officials to get a firsthand look at some of the city's most dilapidated structures.
The tour included stops in Jordanville, east Tallassee and the Tallaweka areas of the city.
Boswell called an abandoned structure on 2nd Ave in the Jordanville area “snake heaven.”
"These are only some of the structures that we would like to see demolished," Hammock said.
The CDBG grant process is highly competitive and Hammock said he is very grateful to everyone who helped with this project.
"I appreciate Bishop Adolphus Gauntt, Damian Carr, police chief Matthew Higgins, fire chief Travis Jones and everyone who helped with this," Hammock said. "Leslie York and Greg Clark with ADECA — I'm very appreciative of all the hard work that went into this grant."
Since 1982, ADECA has administered the state's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The program is available to all Non-Entitlement communities that meet applicable threshold requirements.
ADECA has awarded more than a billion dollars in CDBG money to fund more than 4,000 projects.
As obligated, these purposed CDBG projects would meet one or more of the program's national objectives, which state that projects must benefit 51% low- and moderate-income people, aid in the prevention or clearance of slum and blight or meet an urgent need, per HUD regulations.
ADECA annually awards CDBG money for the large city, small city and county categories. Applicants are scored based on several competitive factors including community need, cost efficiency, appropriateness and impact. Applications deadlines are announced during the annual workshop in the first quarter of the year.