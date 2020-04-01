Alabama reached the millennium mark overnight with The Alabama Department of Public Health now reporting 1,013 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, in Elmore County there are still only 12 confirmed cases. There are still four confirmed cases in Coosa County and Tallapoosa County now has 13 cases confirmed.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed one death in Tallapoosa County and 17 across the state.
There are 26 deaths reported across the state. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced changes to its dashboard Tuesday morning. The ADPH will now have two categories to record death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
Lee county gained two cases, with 77 cases confirmed at this time.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 7,774 people as of Tuesday evening. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Current cases in each county as of Wednesday morning are listed below:
Autauga (7)
Baldwin (20)
Bibb (3)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (10)
Chambers (37)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (11)
Choctaw (3)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (6)
Colbert (4)
Coosa (4)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (8)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (12)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (9)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Hale (1)
Houston (8)
Jackson (8)
Jefferson (282)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (77)
Limestone (22)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (1)
Madison (101)
Marengo (4)
Marion (9)
Marshall (6)
Mobile (56)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (31)
Morgan (20)
Pickens (4)
Pike (4)
Randolph (3)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (15)
Shelby (87)
Sumter (1)
Talladega (7)
Tallapoosa (13)
Tuscaloosa (30)
Walker (32)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (3)
Winston (2)
