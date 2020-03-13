After Governor Kay Ivey announced shutdown of schools beginning March 19, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) quickly responded by announcing a suspension of all athletic events at the end of the day Tuesday, March 17.

AISA set for three-week hiatus on athletics starting Sunday The Alabama Independent Sschool Association is canceling athletic events from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, April 5. The AISA announced the decision through an email to member schools Friday afternoon.

Read the full statement below and pick up a copy of next week's paper for continuing coverage of the epidemic.

"Based on the Governor’s and the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALSDE) directives to close all schools across the state for a period of 2.5 weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended during this time.

"The last date for any athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17th. The AHSAA will continue to work with the ALSDE, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to analyze the status of the current health situation.

"At the end of the 2.5 week school closure period, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play."