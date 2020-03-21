According to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. Elmore County saw its number of confirmed cases stay at six as of 4:20 p.m Saturday.
The most affected area remains Jefferson County with a total count of 61 confirmed cases. Shelby has 16, Lee has 12, Madison has nine, Tuscaloosa has four and Montgomery has three. Cullman, Mobile and Baldwin counties have two each.
The ADPH website states there were 1,258 tests administered as of March 21.
Note: Total tested are patients that were tested by the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL). This number does not include tests from commercial laboratories. We are updating case counts in the table above and our dashboard twice a day. Cases confirmed after 4 p.m. will be added the next day.
You can stay up to date with the number of cases in the state on the Alabama Department of Health website. It is expected to be updated twice per day with each day's final update at approximately 4 p.m.