With the U.S. gaining 266,000 jobs in April, falling far short of the 1 million new jobs expected by experts, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most, along with accompanying videos and audio files, to illustrate which areas of the country have had the best recovery so far.
In order to identify the states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month, April 2021, for which data is available to key dates in 2019 and 2020.
Unemployment Recovery in Alabama
- 11.17% change in unemployment in April 2021 vs April 2019
- 79,332 unemployed people in April 2021 vs 71,363 in April 2019
- 7th best recovery in the U.S.
- 33.54% change in unemployment in April 2021 vs January 2020
- 79,332 unemployed people in April 2021 vs 59,405 in January 2020
- 22nd best recovery in the U.S.
- -72.48% change in unemployment in April 2021 vs April 2020
- 79,332 unemployed people in April 2021 vs 288,253 in April 2020
- 8th best recovery in the U.S.
- 34.15% change in not seasonally adjusted continued claims in April 2021 vs April 2019
- 18,606 continued claims in April 2021 vs 13,870 in April 2019;
- 2nd best recovery in the U.S.
- 3.6% Unemployment Rate in April 2021
- 8th lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.
To access the full report and your state’s rank, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907/