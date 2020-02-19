Barry Elliott, executive director of Alabama Lions Sight, visited the Tallassee Lions Club on Jan. 28 and announced the 2020 Lion Sight slogan, which is “2020, Vision for All.”
Elliot also explained in the first half of the Lion year 2019-20, the Lions of Alabama had conducted vision screenings for 951 adults and 11,083 children for a combined sum of 12,034 screenings with 1,950 referrals.
The Tallassee Lions Club participated in this program, holding vision screenings at Tallassee Elementary School and Southside Middle School.
According to club leaders, the Lions have renewed their efforts to raise the funds needed to enter every public-school system in Alabama in order to conduct vision screenings for students in those grades.
The service provided by the Lions through the Mobile Eye Clinic (MEC) is saving the eyesight of several patients and occasionally diagnosing medical conditions that may save their lives.
The MEC saw its first patients Feb. 12, 2016. Since that time, the MEC has made 716 clinical site visits and seen 5,713 patients. One of the MEC stops is in Eclectic.
The Lions also sponsor an eye clinic where 2,096 patients seen year-to-date, with 297 patients in the month of November, and 321 patients in the month of December
Alabama Lions Sight is dependent upon the donations that come from all of the Lions clubs such as Tallassee’s. Without donations from clubs, Lions could not oversee the programs they have established.
The club has recently been able to sponsor a Leo organization at Tallassee High School. The club is led by President Cannon Curlee and Faculty Advisor Shannon Dubose. The charter group has 19 students as members of the first club in Tallassee.
Leos serve and have done so since 1957 when the first Leos club was formed in Pennsylvania. Now, over 50 years from their beginning, Leos have grown into a dynamic force for good —actively providing their communities and the world with kindness and service. And this is just the start; the good Leos can offer is endless. The success of Leo clubs is a crucial part of the success of Lions Clubs International.