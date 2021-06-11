The Alabama Army National Guard's 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Tallassee, was recently called to active duty.
The unit held a deployment ceremony at J.E Hot O’Brien Football Stadium at 2 p.m., on May 30.
While on active duty, soldiers will perform various missions for the U.S. Europe Command area of responsibility. The unit will conduct some additional training at a mobilization station before deploying overseas.
Senior Alabama National Guard leaders attended the ceremony to send off the soldiers.
The Alabama National Guard has called more than 25,000 personnel to active duty since 9/11 and remains a top contributor among the nation's National Guard organizations.