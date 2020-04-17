The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health has reached 4,572 in the state, an increase of 116 since today at noon.
As of 8:15 p.m. this evening, 37,848 tests have been administered.
In the case characteristics information, the Alabama Department of Public Health now lists 594 has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elmore County is 54 as of Thursday evening. As of 8:15 p.m. this evening, there is now one reported death in the county.
There remains 160 confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County with nine deaths reported and five confirmed to have died from the illness.
Coosa County confirmed cases remain at 20 with one reported death.
Over in Lee County, there are now 300 confirmed cases of the virus with 13 reported deaths and 10 deaths confirmed.
There are 151 reported deaths across the state, an increase of nine since today at noon. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to the process it must go through in order to determine if a death was from COVID-19.
Jefferson County has reported the most positive COVID-19 tests at 645, with 24 reported deaths and 14 confirmed deaths.
Current cases in each county with their in-depth information as of 8:15 p.m. Friday are listed below:
Autauga County:
26 confirmed cases
362 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
103 confirmed cases
1,300 total tests
2 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Barbour County:
15 confirmed cases
147 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
23 confirmed cases
239 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
20 confirmed cases
207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
8 confirmed cases
57 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
16 confirmed cases
102 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
63 confirmed cases
588 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Chambers County:
236 confirmed cases
692 total tests
11 reported deaths
11 died from illness
Cherokee County:
12 confirmed cases
86 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
37 confirmed cases
255 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
13 confirmed cases
73 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
24 confirmed cases
210 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
14 confirmed cases
104 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
47 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
50 confirmed cases
295 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
13 confirmed cases
398 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
8 confirmed cases
72 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
20 confirmed cases
60 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Covington County:
19 confirmed cases
207 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
5 confirmed cases
163 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
53 confirmed cases
417 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
14 confirmed cases
154 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
21 confirmed cases
250 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
DeKalb County:
34 confirmed cases
306 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Elmore County:
54 confirmed cases
722 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Escambia County:
14 confirmed cases
212 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
88 confirmed cases
605 total tests
8 reported deaths
7 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
153 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
18 confirmed cases
225 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
2 confirmed cases
87 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
24 confirmed cases
68 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
22 confirmed cases
125 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Henry County:
16 confirmed cases
100 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
64 confirmed cases
460 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Jackson County:
32 confirmed cases
225 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
645 confirmed cases
6,865 total tests
24 reported deaths
14 died from illness
Lamar County:
7 confirmed cases
123 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
23 confirmed cases
753 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Lawrence County:
8 confirmed cases
192 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
300 confirmed cases
1,839 total tests
13 reported deaths
10 died from illness
Limestone County:
40 confirmed cases
643 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
25 confirmed cases
85 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
24 confirmed cases
169 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Madison County:
216 confirmed cases
2,111 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marengo County:
24 confirmed cases
251 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
62 confirmed cases
451 total tests
5 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marshall County:
123 confirmed cases
607 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Mobile County:
627 confirmed cases
3,172 total tests
25 reported deaths
16 died from illness
Monroe County:
7 confirmed cases
111 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
207 confirmed cases
1,610 total tests
5 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
47 confirmed cases
544 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
9 confirmed cases
83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
32 confirmed cases
204 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
29 confirmed cases
310 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
51 confirmed cases
143 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Russell County:
35 confirmed cases
263 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
St. Clair County:
52 confirmed cases
472 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
248 confirmed cases
1,776 total tests
8 reported deaths
5 died from illness
Sumter County:
33 confirmed cases
93 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
42 confirmed cases
581 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
160 confirmed cases
519 total tests
9 reported deaths
5 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
153 confirmed cases
2,046 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
83 confirmed cases
464 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
14 confirmed cases
77 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
40 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
9 confirmed cases
211 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness