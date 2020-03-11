The 2020 statewide “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” spring cleanup will be held the entire month of April. The cleanup is held annually and coordinated by Alabama PALS (People Against a Littered State), which also coordinates and implements the Alabama Coastal Cleanup (partnership with ADCNR), the Alabama Clean Campus Program, the Alabama Adopt A Mile and Adopt A Stream programs (partnership with ALDOT) statewide, according to a release.
Each of these efforts are made possible through partnerships with business and industry, state associations and state agencies that are committed to making Alabama a leader in environmental volunteerism and awareness. The cleanup is offered to all 67 Alabama counties and statewide volunteer groups.
PALS is once again proud to continue and expand its partnership with Coca-Cola as the title sponsor for the 2020 cleanup effort. This partnership has enabled PALS to further incorporate the recycling of plastic bottles and aluminum cans into the annual cleanup effort.
“The Coca-Cola System is proud of our role as the Title Sponsor of the statewide 2020 Don’t Drop It on Alabama Spring Cleanup”, Coca-Cola director of public affairs and commutations Andy Britton said in a release. “We are especially pleased with our annual partnership with Alabama PALS as we all move forward towards our goal of a world without waste”.
The cleanup is also made possible through PALS sustaining partners: ALDOT, ALFA, Coca-Cola, Alabama Farmer’s Cooperative, Vulcan Materials Company, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and The Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Alabama PALS also announced the partnership with the Alabama Community College Systems campuses for the 2020 statewide cleanup effort in April.
“We are extremely proud of the commitment from the Alabama Community College System, and appreciate the dedication form the ACCS, as well as the enthusiasm displayed from each ACCS campus,” Alabama PALS executive vice president Spencer Ryan said.
PALS distributed approximately 185,000 bags statewide for the 2019 cleanup, as well as all materials and supplies to all participating cities, counties and volunteer groups. Volunteers interested in participating are encouraged to contact the local coordinator to join an existing cleanup or to establish their own local cleanup within their respective community. For more information, visit alpals.org.