As part of 2021’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, Alabama Power is announcing new methods of communicating with customers, including an interactive map and personalized alerts. These tools give customers the information they need – how and when they want it.
“We are committed to providing reliable service and timely, accurate communication to our customers,” said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power senior vice president of Customer Operations. “We understand our customers look to us to restore service as quickly and safely as possible when severe weather strikes. These tools allow customers to track restoration progress through their preferred method of communication.”
The company is rolling out new tools to keep customers informed, especially during storms:
Outage Map: See outages in your area at OutageMap.AlabamaPower.com. Search by county, ZIP code, city or municipality, and use our live weather radar feature.
Get real-time updates on power outages by phone or computer for free, and get personalized updates about when power will be restored. Sign up by texting “Enroll” to APCOUT (272688) using a cellphone registered to your Alabama Power account or visit AlabamaPower.com/Alerts.
Once enrolled, text “Out” to APCOUT (272688) to report an outage or text “Status” to check repair status. Save APCOUT (272688) to your contacts for faster reporting in the future.
Find out why your power goes out and the steps we take to get it back on safely and quickly at AlabamaPower.com/Storm.
Tips for preparing for storms and staying safe around electricity are also available. These tips protect the ones you love most and could save your life.
Alabama Power mobile app helps customers get ahead of the storm by downloading the app to your Apple or Android device. Power outages can also be reported through the app.
Customers can customize their preferred delivery method and frequency of updates. Once enrolled in Outage Alerts, customers can easily report an outage by texting “Out” or check the status of an outage by texting “Status” to 272688.
“Let the safety and well-being of loved ones be top of mind this storm season,” said Porter. “Update your emergency preparedness kit and sign up for outage alert notifications to receive real-time outage information for your home.”