The Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. For the New Year's holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from Thursday, Dec. 31 at noon until Sunday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
ALDOT is limiting road work and lane closures for the safety of the traveling public, road construction workers and maintenance workers.
Drivers should be aware of changing weather and road conditions. The National Weather Service forecasts rain and temperatures to drop to near freezing for some parts of the state on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Drivers should use caution as the potential exists for slick spots due to freezing water on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.
Alabama rest areas and welcome centers are open to the public. ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set by state and local agencies.
“Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year’s volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation Allison Green said. “However, the consequences of risky driving behaviors remain for those on the roads.”
People are seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver who causes the crash is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in the Alabama 2019 Crash Facts publication.
Surviving a crash is more likely when wearing a seat belt. The latest statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people killed on Alabama highways were not wearing seat belts.
ALDOT encourages drivers to remember to always designate a sober driver, wear a seat belt, and follow the speed limit.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.