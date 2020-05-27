The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to inspect the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge in Tallassee in July. That inspection process was reevaluated after a northern state's bridge collapsed in 2007, according to ALDOT government relations manager Tony Harris.
"The things we look at (in the inspection process) really came into a different level of understanding after the I-35W bridge collapsed in Minneapolis in 2007," Harris said.
The I-35 bridge and Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge have similar designs.
"They are deck truss bridges, which means there is a truss that is one of the main structural members of the bridge or the deck or part of the deck is built on top of that truss,” Harris said. “There are only five or six bridges of that design remaining in the state of Alabama."
Harris, who lives in Tallassee and regularly travels the Fitzpatrick Bridge, said he confident in the bridge's safety.
"I feel completely safe on that bridge," Harris said. "I've been with the department (ALDOT) for 15 years. I’m not an engineer but I have come to understand a lot about the process. The bridge would not remain open if it was not safe."
Harris said the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge is designed to sway, and during certain times of the year it can sway more than others depending on conditions.
"It's designed to do just that," Harris said. "I may feel that way at different times of the year because of the way it's designed. You can see them — there are teeth in the bridge deck in the structure itself. Those are for expansion and contraction. Certain times of the year it may feel like it has more movement or give than others based on surface temperatures and atmospheric temperatures. It's designed (like) that. It's supposed to do that."
According to Harris when a bridge is too ridged, it can collapse like the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The 1940 Tacoma Narrows Bridge was a suspension bridge in Washington that spanned the Tacoma Narrows strait of Puget Sound between Tacoma and the Kitsap Peninsula.
"The Tacoma Narrows Bridge was built at about the same time as the Fitzpatrick Bridge,” Harris said. “It was hailed as engineering marvel but ... it was too tense; it did not have the give that it was designed to have. And on the day that it opened, within a few hours of opening once traffic got on it, it began to exhibit movement — and not the kind we're talking about. Just with the wind and the traffic, it began to really just come apart. That is what happens when the bridge does not have the give — the proper sway that it should have had."
Officials with ALDOT were in Tallassee a year ago to present a five-year plan. According to Harris, that plan is fluid and can change if needed.
"That plan is flexible and adaptable based on needs that may arise," Harris said.
Harris was familiar with the former state representative and publisher and editor of The Tallassee Tribune Jack Venable and even worked for him in the late 1980s and early ’90s when Venable sought a second bridge in Tallassee.
"In the late ’90s, he had asked the department to look at ways to build a second bridge," Harris.
It was reported in The Tallassee Tribune on Nov. 11, 1999, "a new bridge across the Tallapoosa River at Tallassee has been talked about for a long time but now two river bridges have been authorized for planning and engineering by the Alabama Department of Transportation.” However, Harris said he not aware of those plans.
"I'm not aware of any more the department ever looking at more than one bridge," Harris said. "Several different alignments were looked at for where to possibly put a bridge, with one alignment being preferred over the others. On that alignment, roadway approaches would have to be built from both sides."
Harris said it has been five years since he spoke to the media in Tallassee about the bridge and at that time the cost for a new bridge was high. Today that cost has only increased.
"The estimates back then, looking at the files, would have $54 to 56 million," he said. "With the passage of a little time, I image today's estimates would put it closer to $60 million."
The plans Harris are aware of would place a bridge south of what many people consider town.
"It would be at a place where one connection would be south of town on (Highway) 229, inside the city limits, but south of what most people would consider town," Harris said. "The on the other side, would come in somewhere off of Ashurst Bar Road, south of the eastside mill site."
This south of the city connection point could serve as a route around Tallassee.
"It would be in some ways," Harris said. "With almost certainty we would assign trucks to use it as a bypass, to keep them off the existing bridge."
A new bridge could also leave the fate of the Benjamin Fitzpatrick at risk.
"One that would have to be answered, if ALDOT committed to a project in the future is whether or not ALDOT would continue to maintain the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge on the state system," Harris said. "Quite often when the state builds a new bridge, it is to replace an older bridge, so it's going to beg the question at some point."
In the past, Harris said plans have progressed but many questions were left unanswered.
"Planning in the past reached this point," Harris said. "Local officials will have to give some input on what they want to see and what their priorities are. Do they want to see a new bridge and find a way to keep the existing bridge in place? Because it may be a situation where at some point it will be an issue where an existing structure, like the Benjamin Fitzpatrick may no longer be able to carry traffic."
With the City of Tallassee near its constitutional debt limit, funding the requirements to maintain the bridge might be outside of the city's capacity.
"The maintenance that is required for that bridge might possibly be outside the city's ability," Harris said. "At some point, if funding is committed to a new bridge, is there a way to maintain two (bridges) on current funding levels? And if so, how much time do you have left? And that's something that ... we wouldn't even venture to guess at, but that's a question that will have to be asked about every bridge at some point: How much longer can it carry traffic? That's a question that we have to ask about any bridge.”
Like all bridges, time takes a toll on the structure. If it ever closes to traffic, the bridge could be converted to a walking bridge but only of funding for upkeep is available.
"At some point, that bridge like any bridge will no longer be able to carry traffic,” Harris said. “There's a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee. It is kind of in the thick of things in Nashville that was converted many years ago to a pedestrian bridge downtown. It's nowhere near as long as the bridges we are talking about, but it dose have some iconic construction features to it."
"It provides a model of what a city can do when a vehicle bridge is no longer able to carry traffic. They can be converted to pedestrian bridges. Again, that is with the requirement that someone provides for annual inspection and maintenance if needed and bridge like the one in Tallassee. A bridge like the one in Tallassee has unique needs."
The bottom line is the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge is costly.
"Even the inspection process is," Harris said.
According to Harris, discussions for a new bridge simmered down after the possibility of putting the bridge out of commission arose.
"I do know from my experience here, from learning the history, that talks for a bridge in Tallassee cooled when the prospect came up that using bridge replacement funds might have a connotation that the existing bridge be taken out of service," he said. "Going to a second bridge or a new bridge that is outside of town — a new bridge not being put in the same place to replace the Benjamin Fitzpatrick, should it be taken out of service, was not palatable."
While taking the Fitzpatrick out of service was a topic, the real issue with building a new bridge comes down to the costs.
"That was part of the discussion,” Harris said. “The real issue right now for moving forward is funding. This state has a backlog of transportation needs that exceeds $6 billion — some estimates have put it closer to $10 billion — and within the limits of a combined federal and state budget, that is about $1.4 billion. Finding money to advance a project that would be somewhere between $60 million is very difficult.”