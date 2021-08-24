The Alabama Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give input on its draft Public Involvement Plan for Statewide Transportation Planning. The purpose of the plan is to implement effective ways for ALDOT to gather information from the public about their transportation needs. The plan will be on ALDOT’s website on Friday, Aug. 20, and all comments must be received on or before Monday, Oct. 4.
ALDOT seeks involvement from diverse groups of people whose input and viewpoints provide valuable insight during the planning of ALDOT projects. Comments on the Public Involvement Plan for Statewide Transportation Planning will help direct how ALDOT will engage in meaningful conversations with communities and incorporate the public’s input in the transportation decision-making process.
For more information about the draft Public Involvement Plan for Statewide Transportation Planning and to participate and give feedback, visit: https://www.dot.state.al.us/news/publicinvolvement.html.