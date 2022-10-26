Everything is clear after a Monday lockdown at Tallassee High School.
Social media was abuzz after the presence of numerous law enforcement vehicles at the school.
“To shed a bit of light on the police presence at [Tallassee High School Monday], a small altercation triggered a series of social media posts,” Tallassee City Schools said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and extra police units were requested.”
Officials said there was nothing further affecting the safety of students.
“Student and staff safety is of utmost importance in Tallassee City Schools,” the post said. “All campuses are safe and secure.”
The school system said it appreciated the help of the Tallassee Police Department during the incident.
“Thank you to the Tallassee Police Department for the quick response and to the [Tallassee High School] administration for their handling of the situation,” the post said. “Thank you for your concern and support for our schools.”
The Tallassee Police Department posted on social media as well Monday that the lockdown was over. The police department said while the school was on lockdown, students could not be checked out.