All city parks and the Riverwalk in Tallassee will be closed effective 5 p.m. Saturday until at least April 17.
This move comes from an executive action by Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock who made the call Friday after the state ordered all "non-essential" businesses to close, including categories of retail, close contact services, entertainment and athletic facilities.
“This includes every park in the city, including Bell Park, Veteran’s Park, Carl Wayne’s Mullins Park, The Funtastic Fort, the dog park in downtown, every single park and playground in Tallassee,” Hammock said.
These local closings are in addition to the recreation center, Community Library, City Hall, and the senior center which were already closed.
Hammock held a department head meeting Friday afternoon in which the decision was made to send most city employees home until April 17. Hammock cut all non-essential employees.
With parks and playgrounds closed, Tallassee Police chief Matthew Higgins said officers will patrol those areas to make sure guidelines are followed.